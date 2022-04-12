Press Release Sandy Ridge Road and Interstate 40

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Capt. MJ Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2022) – Please be advised the ramp from Sandy Ridge Road to eastbound interstate 40 is shut down due to a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Motorists are advised to use caution in this area and take alternate routes until further notice.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #