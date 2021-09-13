Press Release Robbery of Person E Camel Street

Robbery of Person

GREENSBORO, NC (September 13, 2021) – On 9.13.2021 at 2:45 a.m. police responded to Great Stops on 2410 E. Market Street in reference to a robbery of person involving injury. The victim stated he was stabbed in the arm and robbed by four unknown assailants in the 200 block of E. Camel Street. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

