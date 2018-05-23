Press Release-Robbery of Business-CVS-W.Wendover Avenue

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating an armed robbery of the CVS Pharmacy located at 4310 West Wendover Ave. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 6:04am.

An unidentified male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled west in a white four door sedan on Wendover Avenue toward Interstate 40. The suspect was described as black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.