Press Release-Robbery of Business-CVS-W.Wendover Avenue

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating an armed robbery of the CVS Pharmacy located at 4310 West Wendover Ave. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 6:04am.

An unidentified male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled west in a white four door sedan on Wendover Avenue toward Interstate 40. The suspect was described as black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

