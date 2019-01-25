Press Release-Robbery of Business-2600 South Holden Road Photos

Good Afternoon All,

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 25, 2019) – At approximately 10:14am Greensboro Police responded to 2600 South Holden Road, the State Employees Credit Union, on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified suspect entered the bank and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the bank on foot in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a black male, dark complexion, late 20’s to early 30’s. He was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

