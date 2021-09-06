Press Release Robbery of Business 2103 E Cone Blvd 9/6/21

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

**Robbery of Business 2103 E Cone Blvd**

GREENSBORO, NC (September 6, 2021) – At approximately 09:10 a.m. Officers responded to the Handy Quick Stop Market at 2103 E Cone Blvd in reference to a robbery of business. Once officers arrived on scene they were informed the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene.

The suspect is a black male approximately 5’8 to 5’10, slim build. The suspect was last wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, black shorts and black, white and red tennis shoes. Direction of travel of the suspect is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

