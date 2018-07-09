press Release Robbery Metro PCS

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a Commercial Robbery which occurred at 3718 West Gate City Boulevard, Metro PC. Officers were dispatched at approximately 6:59 p.m. One suspect entered the business and displayed a handgun before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash; there was a second suspect inside a waiting vehicle outside the business.

Responding Officers observed a vehicle travelling eastbound on West Gate City Boulevard matching the description of the suspect vehicle provided. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle which accelerated in an attempt to elude the police. Responding Officers pursued the vehicle which ultimately crashed at the intersection of Mt. Hope Church Road and Stewart Mill Road. Two subjects were located and taken into custody for questioning by the Criminal Investigations Division.

No injuries were reported at this time by employees, subjects or responding Officers.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

