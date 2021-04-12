PRESS RELEASE – ROBBERY AT BOOST MOBILE AT 2934 RANDLEMAN RD 4-12-2021

COMMERCIAL ROBBERY REPORTED AT BOOST MOBILE, 2934 RANDLEMAN ROAD

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2021) – A commercial robbery was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. today at the Boost Mobile located at 2934 Randleman Road.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

