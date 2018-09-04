Press Release Robbery 09042018

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept 4, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a Commercial Robbery which occurred at approximately 2:53 a.m. at 621 Green Valley Road, Circle K. Two subjects entered the business and displayed handguns before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The subjects were described as two African American males wearing dark colored hoodies. Both subjects were between 5’9″ and 6’0″ tall; possibly in their mid-30’s.

The subjects left the business in an unknown direction and unknown means of travel.

No injuries were reported at this time by employees.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.