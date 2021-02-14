Press Release: Road Closures and Traffic Advisory 02142021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336.574-4002

Road Closures and Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (February 14, 2021) — The Greensboro Police Department would like to make the public area that the following areas are currently closed due to down power line and fallen trees:

-Westridge Road, North & South bound, between Deep Green Drive and Smoketree Drive

-Lawndale Drive, North & South bound, between Cottage Place and New Garden Road

There are numerous areas throughout the city that have fallen trees. The Greensboro Police Department has placed traffic cones, caution tape and portable stop signs throughout these areas. Please treat all intersections that are without power as a four way stop.

Please use caution when driving throughout the city and avoid driving around any barriers placed in the roadway.

