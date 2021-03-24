Press Release-Road Closure Randleman Rd 03242021

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

ROAD CLOSURE – RANDLEMAN ROAD BETWEEN TIPPERARY AND GLENDALE

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2021) – Both directions of travel on Randleman Road are closed between Tipperary Drive and Glendale Drive due to a traffic crash. The investigation is ongoing. Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

