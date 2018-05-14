Press Release: Police Involved in Shooting During Apprehension of Violent Felon

Police Involved in Shooting During Apprehension of Violent Felon
GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2018
The shooting is currently under investigation. Police will be holding a press conference to update the media in the Parking Lot of the Food Lion located at 4709 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408 at 5:30 pm
