Press Release: Police Involved in Shooting During Apprehension of Violent Felon

GREENSBORO, NC (April 23, 2018) – Today at 3:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Cottage Place, Greensboro police were assisting Danville Homicide detectives in the apprehision of a person of interest in a homicide occuring in Danville VA. While attempting to take the suspect into custody on warrants for possession of firearm by violent felon the suspect produced a handgun. Officers discharged their weapons at the suspect, striking him and ending his threat against the officers. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.
The shooting is currently under investigation. Police will be holding a press conference to update the media in the Parking Lot of the Food Lion located at 4709 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408 at 5:30 pm.
