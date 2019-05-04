Press Release Police Investigation 05042019

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

East Market Street Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2019) – On May 3, 2019 at approximately 11:20 pm Greensboro Police responded to a reported domestic dispute call at 2000 E. Market Street. Upon arrival police located a male subject involved in the dispute inside a vehicle. While attempting to identify the subject the male placed the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee the scene. The driver hit another vehicle in the parking lot, changed direction and drove towards the officers. One officer discharged his weapon at the vehicle striking the driver of the vehicle.

The suspect fled the parking lot, and a short distance later lost control of the vehicle crashing at the intersection of Sykes Avenue and E Market Street. After fleeing on foot the suspect was taken into custody a short distance later. The suspect was identified as Isaiah Shields, B/M 18, of Greensboro and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident. Charges are pending at this time.

The use of force is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division to determine whether or not the discharge from the Officer was lawful, and the Professional Standards Division to determine if departmental policies were followed. The officer will be placed on administrative duties while the internal investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

