Press Release: Pizza Hut Robbery

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2018) – Greensboro police responded to 4101 Burlington Road, Pizza Hut, at 10:36 pm in reference to a Robbery of a Business.

An armed unidentified African American male subject entered the store and demanded money. The male subject was described as wearing a dark colored jacket. The male suspect exited the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

