Press Release on Behalf of the Family Justice Center: Guilford County’s Family Justice Center Offers Camp HOPE: Seeks Volunteers 180308

Guilford County’s Family Justice Center Offers Camp HOPE: Seeks Volunteers

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2018) –Guilford County Family Justice Center (FJC) will host Camp HOPE America—North Carolina, a national evidenced-based camping and mentoring program for children impacted by violence and abuse. Camp HOPE’s vision is to break the generational outcomes of domestic violence through team building, values-based programming, and high adventure, challenge-by-choice activities.

Approximately 50 youth are expected to participate in the six-day, five-night sleepover camp Aug. 13-18 at the YMCA’s Camp Weaver, 4924 Tapawingo Trail in Greensboro. Campers range in age from 7-12 and are selected based on referrals from FJC partner agencies.

The FJC is seeking volunteer camp counselors to join its team. Volunteers must be between 16-24 years of age and have an interest in working with children who have been impacted by trauma. Male volunteers, especially, are encouraged to apply. In addition to having a transformational experience, camp counselor volunteers will earn 125 service learning hours.

FJC Camp HOPE counselors have a tremendous impact on our camper’s experiences and this experience is life-changing for both the camper and counselor. Camp HOPE counselors serve as champions for youth attendees and aid immensely in our goal to end the cycle of violence and change the destinies of youth exposed to trauma. The week of Camp HOPE has the potential to significantly impact a child’s life particularly in the areas of self-esteem, emotional stability, confidence, and academic performance.

Interested volunteers complete an application and email it to Erica Yamaguchi, FJC Camp Hope, at camphope@myguilford.com<mailto:eyamaguchi@myguilford.com>. Applications will be accepted until April 15, 2018 at 5 pm.

More information can be found www.myguilford.com/family-justice-center/camp-hope/.

To learn more about Camp HOPE America, check out this short video clip:

www.camphopeamerica.org/media-videos/

Susan C. Danielsen

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

