Press Release North Elm Street and Waldron Drive

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png][GPD Logo]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Fatal Vehicle Collision on N Elm St near Waldron Dr.

GREENSBORO, NC (08/08/2021) – On Saturday 08/07/2021 at approximately 11:47p.m., the Greensboro Police Department responded to a single vehicle collision involving injuries on N Elm St, near Waldron Dr. During the course of the investigation, the responding Officers learned a Dodge Challenger left the roadway to the right and collided with street signs, trees, and a rock wall at Sommerton Dr. The driver and passenger in the vehicle were transported to Moses Cone Hospital where the driver died from injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and is admitted to the hospital for treatment. The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.