Press Release-N Church St between Air Harbor Rd and Plainfield

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2018) – Due to flooding in the area, North Church Street between Air Harbor Road and Plainfield Road will be closed until further notice. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

