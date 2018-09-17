Press Release-N Church St between Air Harbor Rd and Plainfield

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287
Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2018) – Due to flooding in the area, North Church Street between Air Harbor Road and Plainfield Road will be closed until further notice. Motorists are asked to avoid this area.
