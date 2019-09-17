Press Release-Motor Vehicle Collision East Market Street

Motor Vehicle Serious Injury Collision

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2019) – On Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 8:06am the Greensboro Police Department responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of East Market Street and Laurel Street. The pedestrian identified as Ms. Onnr Grogan, H/F/21 of Raleigh, North Carolina had entered the roadway at a non-crosswalk location into oncoming traffic when she was struck by a 1994 Acura Integra RS. The Acura Integra was traveling eastbound on East Market Street operated by Mr. Andre Lamar Russell, B/M/31 of Greensboro.

Ms. Grogan suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Moses Cone Hospital in critical condition for treatment. The family of Ms. Grogan was notified of her condition with the assistance of North Carolina A&T Police Department.

The collision is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit.

