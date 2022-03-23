Press Release MISSING 01262022 UPDATE

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

*****UPDATE – SILVER ALERT – LOCATED SAFELY!*****

GREENSBORO, NC (March 22, 2022) On 03/22/2022, Willie Cook Fox was reported missing from the Durham area; possibly traveling towards Greensboro, NC.

[Resized_2][20160331_]Mrs. Willie Cook Fox is a 74 years old black female with gray hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a black t-shirt, dark pants, blue or purple socks with a white design, a black knit toboggan, using a cane, and carrying a small brown handbag.

Mrs. Fox is operating a navy blue Dodge Dart with NC registration tag HCN6242.

Mrs. Chambers suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mrs. Chambers is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.