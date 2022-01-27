Press Release MISSING 01262022 UPDATE LOCATED

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

*****UPDATE: LOCATED SAFELY!*****

****** MISSING JUVENILE!*****

GREENSBORO, NC (January, 2022) At 09:35 p.m. on 01/26/2022, Daniel Emon Sales was reported missing from the Greensboro area.



Sales is a 7 years old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Sales is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 40-50 pounds. Sales was last seen wearing a black and red coat, blue jeans and black Sketchers.

Anyone with information regarding Sales is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or call 911.