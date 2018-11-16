Press Release: Local Agencies Will Assist With Call Answering In Greensboro on Saturday

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Local Agencies Will Assist With Call Answering In Greensboro on Saturday

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov 16, 2018) – Due to funeral services for Officer Jared Franks, officers from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, UNCG Police, and High Point Police will assist Greensboro Police Department in answering calls in Greensboro on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018 from 11 am – 7 pm. If residents have any questions they can contact Greensboro Police Department Watch Operations 336-373-2496.

Once services conclude Greensboro Police will return to normal operations.

