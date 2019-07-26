Press Release: Large Disturbance 07262019

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Large Disturbance
GREENSBORO, NC-Friday, July 26, 2019- Greensboro Police are requesting that citizens avoid the area of North 16th Street and Cone Blvd at this time. Greensboro Police responded out to a Large Disturbance in the area at approximately 9:21 p.m.
