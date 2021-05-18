Press Release Huntley Ct

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

**Discharge of Firearm**

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2021) – At approximately 4:40pm, officers responded to the area of 7 Huntley Court, in reference to a physical altercation involving juveniles. The altercation escalated, and shots were fired during the incident prior to police arrival. Multiple rounds were fired; however, no one was injured. Building 7 on Huntley Court was struck causing minor damage.

Officers were able to locate five juveniles believed to be involved in the altercation and discharging of the firearm. The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by the Greensboro Police Department PNRC section, and Patrol Division 2 CRT Team. Charges are pending on multiple juveniles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.