Press Release: Human Rights Department Presents ‘We are the City’ Fair Housing Month Luncheon

Human Rights Department Presents ‘We are the City’ Fair Housing Month Luncheon

GREENSBORO, NC (March 31, 2022) – The City’s Human Rights Department is hosting a luncheon from 12-2 pm Wednesday, April 27 at Revolution Mill Event Center, 900 Revolution Mill Dr., to celebrate April as National Fair Housing Month. This event is designed to address community concerns about the lack of affordable housing, how it sometimes leads to discriminatory treatment, and how everyone can play a part in providing solutions. The event is free, but registration<www.eventbrite.com/e/fair-housing-month-luncheon-tickets-295378193127> is required to attend.

The luncheon will feature a panel discussion with City staff including Human Rights Fair Housing Officer Allen Hunt, Planning Department Director Sue Schwartz, and Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy. The panel will review zoning laws, public perceptions about property values, fair housing laws and limitations, and the City’s efforts to address affordable housing shortages.

After the panel discussion, attendees will participate in guided conversations at their tables about a range of topics including housing people with disabilities, income discrimination, second chance housing and more. Youth with The Poetry Project will also perform original pieces related to fair housing.

