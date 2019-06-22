Press Release Homicide Update

Police Investigating Homicide

UPDATE (June 22, 2019) At approximately 8:30 p.m., Dante Kaeshawn Pinson, B/M 23 years old of Greensboro, surrendered himself to Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department. Pinson has been charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Korey Lee Fitzgerald. Pinson is currently being held in the Guilford County Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

