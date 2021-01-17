Press Release Homicide Update 2500 block W Gate City Boulevard

Homicide Update

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2021) – The aggravated assault in the area of the 2500 block of W. Gate City Blvd has been upgraded to a homicide. The victim identified as Shannon Jamal Carter 30 yoa of Greensboro succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The next of kin have been notified.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.