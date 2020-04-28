Press Release-Homicide- Rugby Street

****Homicide****

GREENSBORO, NC (April 28, 2020) – On 04/27/2020 at 10:51 p.m. – Police responded to the 900 block of Rugby Street in reference to a homicide. Upon arrival officers located a female victim. The victim is identified as Deidre Ingram-Hope, BF 54 years of age. The victim’s next of kin has been notified.

Currently the police are not actively seeking a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist

Police Department, Watch Operations

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

