Press Release Homicide Investigation S Elm Eugene Street

Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Mar. 3, 2019) – On 03/03/2019 at approximately 4:35 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of Patton Avenue and S. Elm-Eugene Street in reference to reported shots being fired in the area. Upon their arrival they located a vehicle that had crashed into the fence in the area of S. Elm-Eugene Street and Concord Street. The driver of the vehicle appeared to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. Two other people were also in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries from the crash. The driver was transported to a local medical facility where lifesaving efforts were made but the victim was declared deceased.

This incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim has been identified as 26-year old Carolyn Rose Tiger of Greensboro. The investigation is ongoing. This incident has been ruled as the City’s eighth (8th) homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

