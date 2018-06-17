Press Release: Homicide Farmington Dr

Police Conducting Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2018) – Greensboro police are currently conducting a Homicide Investigation at 3548 Farmington Drive. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 7:25 p.m. on an unknown problem, subject down call. When officers arrived they located a male subject and a female subject deceased inside a vehicle in the parking lot area. Greensboro Police Detectives are on scene continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

