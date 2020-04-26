Press Release Homicide 800 Blk Haywood St

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Police Investigating Homicide

Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (April 25, 2020) – At approximately 11 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 800 Block of Haywood Street to a “Gunshot Wound” call. Upon arriving one male victim was located who had sustained a gunshot. The male victim died at the scene before he was able to be transported to a hospital. Greensboro Police Detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation to determine the sequence of events and identify all participants.

Information has been obtained that a disturbance ensued between the victim and a resident of the home. The deceased victim has been identified as Dorian L. Patterson Sr; 50; of Greensboro.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

