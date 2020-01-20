Press Release: Homicide 4700 block of Fewell Rd 01202020

[PR Template]aCITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating a Suspicious Death: Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2020) – At approximately 3:15 pm Greensboro Police responded to an assault that was reported in the 4700 block of Fewell Rd. Upon arrival police officers located a victim that had collapsed inside a residence. The victim had incurred gunshot trauma. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The victim did not reside at this particular residence, however, he lived in close proximity.

The victim in this incident has been identified as Brannon Alexander Tyson; 18 years of age. At this stage of the investigation, no arrests have been made.

The family of Brannon Tyson has received notification of his death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

