Press Release: Homicide 1900 Merritt Dr 06262019

Traffic Crash Updated to a Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2019) — At approximately 1:22 a.m., Police responded to the 1900 block of Merritt Drive in reference to a traffic crash involving injuries. Upon arrival police located one subject suffering from a possible gunshot wound. The subject ultimately succumbed to their wounds.

This is now being investigated as a Homicide

The identity of the subject is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin.

No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

