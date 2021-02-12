Press Release: Hazardous Road Conditions 02122021

Hazardous Road Conditions

GREENSBORO, NC (February 12, 2021) – The Greensboro Police Department would like to remind all citizens travelling that bridges and overpasses are becoming hazardous at this time. When driving please remember to take your time and use caution on the roads.

If you are involved in a traffic crash please contact 911.

