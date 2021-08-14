Press Release Fatal Vehicle Crash E Gate City Boulevard

Fatal Crash at E Gate City Blvd near Cedar Park Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (08/14/2021) – On Friday 8.13.2021 at 09:37 p.m. Jada Ayres Allen (b/f 23 of Greensboro) was operating a 2008 Mazda CX-7 east on E Gate City Blvd when she struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The pedestrian was identified as Robert William Wansley (b/m 58 of Greensboro). Mr. Wansley died at the hospital as a result of the crash. The investigation is on-going.

E Gate City Blvd eastbound lanes were closed during the on scene investigation but are now open to regular traffic.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.