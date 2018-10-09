Press Release Fatal Vehicle Collision US 29

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – US 29 N/Textile Dr

GREENSBORO, NC (October 9, 2018) – On Monday, 10/08/2018, at 7:20 pm Greensboro Police responded to US 29 near Textile Drive in reference to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury.

A 2012 Toyota Camry operated by Ms. Betty Graves of Greensboro was traveling north on US 29. Mr. Donald Lee Saunders II of Franklinville was a pedestrian attempting to cross the travel lanes of the highway. Mr. Saunders was struck by the vehicle operated by Ms. Graves.

Mr. Saunders died from his injuries sustained in the crash. Speed is not considered to be a factor in this crash.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-1000.

