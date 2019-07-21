Press Release Fatal Train Pedestrian Collision Holts Chapel Road

Fatal Train Pedestrian Collision
GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2019) – Greensboro Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian struck by a train. The incident was reported to police at 9:15pm. It occurred on the railroad tracks which parallel the E. Market Street corridor between Holts Chapel Road and Pine Street. At this time the victim has not been identified.
# # #
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
# # # #
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.