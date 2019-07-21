Press Release Fatal Train Pedestrian Collision Holts Chapel Road

Fatal Train Pedestrian Collision

GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2019) – Greensboro Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian struck by a train. The incident was reported to police at 9:15pm. It occurred on the railroad tracks which parallel the E. Market Street corridor between Holts Chapel Road and Pine Street. At this time the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

