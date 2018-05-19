Press Release: Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash – Business 85 N/US 220 S

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2018) – On Saturday, 05/19/2018, at 10:08 am Greensboro Police responded to Business 85 North near US 220 in reference to a motor vehicle crash with personal injury.

A 2004 Mazda MPV minivan operated by Ms. Kia Ann Jackson (31, of Greensboro, NC) was traveling north on Business 85. The vehicle ran off the road to the left and struck the guardrail before crossing the travel lanes and leaving the roadway to the right. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned and Ms. Jackson was ejected.

Ms. Jackson died from her injuries sustained in the crash. Two juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital by Guilford County EMS where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this on-going and active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-1000.

