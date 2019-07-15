Press Release: Fatal Hit and Run

Fatal Hit and Run Crash

GREENSBORO, NC Sunday 07/14/2019 at 10:34 P.M. Mr. Billy Joe Pope (60yrs old of Greensboro) was walking across the intersection of E Cone Blvd and Sands Dr. when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and Mr. Pope died as a result of his injuries on scene. Citzens are urged to contact the Police department if you have any information on this case. Investigation is ongoing with crash reconstruction.

