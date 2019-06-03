Press Release Fatal Crash W Smith Street

Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC On Monday 06-03-2019 at 3:30 P.M. Mr. Roy Pressley (57yrs old) of Greensboro, NC was operating a 2019 Tao motor scooter east on W Smith Street. Mr. Pressley failed to stop for a red signal and was struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry being driven by Mr. Travis Wageman (41yrs old) of Asheboro, NC. Mr. Pressley was transported to Moses Cone hospital and died as a result of his injuries a short time later. No Charges were filed at this time. Investigation is ongoing with the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

