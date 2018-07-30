Press Release Fatal Crash W Market Street

Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2018) – On 6.21.2018–a 2000 BMW 328CI driven by Mr. Troy Proe was traveling east on W. Market Street and attempted to turn into an apartment complex on Weslo Willow Drive. The driver failed to see a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Mr. Carlos Patterson. The vehicles collided in the intersection and Mr. Patterson was ejected from the motorcycle. Mr. Patterson was transported to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment. Mr. Patterson died on 07/28/2018 after complications with his health as a result of the collision. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

