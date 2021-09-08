Press Release Fatal Crash S Holden Road

Fatal Crash at S Holden Rd and W Vandalia Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (09/08/2021) – On Tuesday at 08:28 PM, Crystal Pass Gorrell (B/F 41YOA of Greensboro) was operating a 2017 Honda Pilot south on S Holden Rd through the intersection of W Vandalia Rd when she struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian died as a result of the collision. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is on-going.

Southbound lanes of S Holden Rd were closed during the on scene investigation but are now open to regular traffic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.