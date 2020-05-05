Press Release Fatal Crash I 40 Randleman Road

Fatal Crash at I40 and Randleman Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2020) -On 05/04/2020 at 2052 hours Mr. Stephen Eric White 55 years old of Greensboro, attempted to cross I- 40 on foot and was struck by a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Byron Daniels 46 years old of Greensboro. Mr. White was then struck by two additional vehicles. Mr. White died as result of his injuries at the scene.

Investigation is ongoing by Greensboro Crash Reconstruction.

=======================================================

