Press Release Fatal Crash E Gate City Boulevard

Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2019) On 05-30-2019 at 10:10 p.m. 72-year old Mr. Elijah Coppedge of 715 Gillespie Street in Greensboro was walking on the west bound side of E. Gate City Boulevard off the side of the road. Twenty-two year old Ms. Gwynne Macdonald Furches of 1405 Alderman Road in Greensboro drove off the right side of the road struck Mr. Coppedge and a utility pole. Mr. Coppedge died at the scene. Mrs. Furches was charged with DWI and Felony Death by Motor Vehicle and received a $200,000 bond. Investigation in ongoing with the Crash Reconstruction team.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

