Press Release Fatal Collision 05262020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: J.D. Feder

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-708-6875

Fatal Vehicle Collison on Summit Av near Rankin Rd

GREENSBORO, NC (05/26/2020) – At 3:06 PM, Mr. Russell Goodson, 73 years old of Greensboro, NC was traveling northbound on Summit Av on his 2018 Tao-Tao motorcycle. Mr. Goodson was involved in a crash with a 2020 Ford Sprinter. Mr. Goodson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries as a result of the crash. Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

# # #





www.greensboro-nc.gov/census<www.greensboro-nc.gov/census>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.