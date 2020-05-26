Press Release Fatal Collision 05262020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Fatal Vehicle Collison on Summit Av near Rankin Rd
GREENSBORO, NC (05/26/2020) – At 3:06 PM, Mr. Russell Goodson, 73 years old of Greensboro, NC was traveling northbound on Summit Av on his 2018 Tao-Tao motorcycle. Mr. Goodson was involved in a crash with a 2020 Ford Sprinter. Mr. Goodson was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries as a result of the crash. Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
