Press Release: Farmington Dr

Police Conducting Death Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2018) – Greensboro police are currently conducting a death investigation at 3548 Farmington Dr. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 7:25 pm on an unknown problem, subject down call. When officers arrived they located a male subject and a female subject deceased inside a vehicle in the parking lot area. Greensboro Police Detectives are on scene continuing to investigate.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.