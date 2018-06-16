Press Release: Farmington Dr

Police Conducting Death Investigation
GREENSBORO, NC (June 16, 2018) – Greensboro police are currently conducting a death investigation at 3548 Farmington Dr. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 7:25 pm on an unknown problem, subject down call. When officers arrived they located a male subject and a female subject deceased inside a vehicle in the parking lot area. Greensboro Police Detectives are on scene continuing to investigate.
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
[Badges]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.