Press Release Edney Ridge

Traffic Advisory
GREENSBORO, NC (June 24, 2018) – Be advised that Edney Ridge Road between Stratford Drive and Robin Hood Drive is closed due to a structure fire and down power lines.
All motorists are asked avoid this area.
