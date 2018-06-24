Press Release Edney Ridge

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 24, 2018 5:35 pm

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 24, 2018) – Be advised that Edney Ridge Road between Stratford Drive and Robin Hood Drive is closed due to a structure fire and down power lines.

All motorists are asked avoid this area.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Traffic-Advisory062418edney.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE