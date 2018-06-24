Press Release Edney Ridge

Traffic Advisory

GREENSBORO, NC (June 24, 2018) – Be advised that Edney Ridge Road between Stratford Drive and Robin Hood Drive is closed due to a structure fire and down power lines.

All motorists are asked avoid this area.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

