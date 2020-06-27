Press Release East Market Street and Gillespie Street 06262020

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Fatality Crash on E. Market St at Gillespie St.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26,2020) – On Friday 06/26/2020 at approximately 10:06 p.m. Greensboro Police Officers responded to E. Market Street at Gillespie Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving personal injury.

Mr. Nathaniel Jenkins (41 years old of Charlotte NC) was operating a 2011 Lexus SUV on E. Market Street at Gillespie Street when he collided with a pedestrian identified as Mr. Raymond Lamont Cheek (56 years old of Greensboro NC).

Mr. Jenkins was not injured. Mr. Cheek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Jenkins was charged with failure to reduce speed, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and felony death by motor vehicle.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.

