Press Release Discharge Incident 18 Sails Way

Discharge Incident

GREENSBORO, NC (March 17, 2022) – On 3.17.2022 at 5:51 p.m. police responded to the 18 block of Sails Way in reference to numerous shots fired in the area with possible injuries. Responding officers canvassed the immediate area, but no victims or damaged properties were located.

Webster Road at Sails Way is closed in both directions temporarily pending the investigation.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

