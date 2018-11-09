PRESS RELEASE CORRECTION

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
GREENSBORO, NC (November 9, 2018) – Due to a train being stuck on the railroad track, Landmark Drive is closed between West Market Street and Triad Blvd. until further notice. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.
