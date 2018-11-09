PRESS RELEASE CORRECTION

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (November 9, 2018) – Due to a train being stuck on the railroad track, Landmark Drive is closed between West Market Street and Triad Blvd. until further notice. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

From: Clodfelter, Jean

Sent: Friday, November 9, 2018 10:55 AM

To: Global Media Distribution; Police Supervisors

Subject: PRESS RELEASE

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.