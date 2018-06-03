Press Release: Commercial Robbery Speedway

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 3, 2018) – Greensboro police responded to 5916 West Market Street, Speedway, at 10:17 pm in reference to a Robbery of a Business.

Two unidentified African American male subjects entered the store armed with handguns and demanded cash. The male subjects were described as wearing all black clothing and carrying a black or grey backpack. Left the business with an unknown amount of cash on foot in an unknown direction of travel; no know means of travel.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible

