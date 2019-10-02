Press Release Commercial Robbery S Mendenhall St

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (October 2, 2019) – On 10/2/2019 at 1:28 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to Firehouse Grocery located at 547 South Mendenhall Street in reference to a robbery of business. Two black males entered the store, confronted the clerk and robbed the business at gunpoint. They also took personal property from occupants of the business before fleeing the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

